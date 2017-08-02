‘Boss Baby,’ ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Take Two Top Spots on Disc Charts

Two new theatrical releases took the top two spots on the national home video sales charts the week ended July 30, with one setting a new sales milestone for the fledgling Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc format.

Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell,” a sci-fi action film starring Scarlett Johansson and based on the Japanese manga of the same name, rode its $41 million domestic box office gross to a No. 2 debut on both NPD VideoScan’s overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

The film also generated 11.4% of its total first-week unit sales from Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, the highest percentage ever for a film that earned more than $5 million in theaters, Paramount says.

Overall, “Ghost” sold 40.8% as many units as 20th Century Fox’s “The Boss Baby,” a computer-animated comedy from DreamWorks Animation that earned more than four times as much ($175 million) at the box office.

The arrival of the two new releases sent the previous week’s top seller, Warner’s “Kong: Skull Island,” to No. 3 on both charts. The latest “King Kong” reboot earned $168 million in U.S. theaters.

Snagging the No. 4 spot on both charts was Universal Pictures’ “The Fate of the Furious,” the latest installment in the successful “Fast & Furious” franchise, which was the top DVD and Blu-ray Disc seller the week before “Kong” before slipping to No. 2.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart was Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” while on the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the No. 5 spot went to Warner’s “LEGO Batman Movie,” down from No. 3 the previous week.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, Warner’s “Kong: Skull Island” shot up to No. 1 now that its new, shorter holdback from Redbox is over, while “Ghost in the Shell” debuted at No. 2 (Paramount releases its discs to all retailers at the same time).

Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Belko Experiment” rose to No. 3 how that its month-long holdback from Redbox is over.

Warner’s “CHiPs” slipped to No. 4 from No. 2, and “The Smurfs: The Lost Village” slid to No. 5 from No. 3.

The prior week’s top rental, Broad Green’s “The Lost City of Z,” fell to No. 6 after two weeks at No. 1.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 7/30/17:

1. The Boss Baby (new)

2. Ghost in the Shell (new)

3. Kong: Skull Island

4. The Fate of the Furious

5. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

6. Gifted (new)

7. The LEGO Batman Movie

8. Smurfs: The Lost Village

9. John Wick: Chapter 2

10. Saban’s Power Rangers

11. Unforgettable (new)

12. Moana

13. Logan

14. The Shack

15. Sing

16. Black Butterfly (new)

17. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

18. Hacksaw Ridge

19. CHiPs

20. A Dog’s Purpose

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 7/30/17:

1. Kong: Skull Island (new)

2. Ghost in the Shell (new)

3. The Belko Experiment

4. CHiPs

5. Smurfs: The Lost Village

6. The Lost City of Z

7. Logan

8. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

9. Fist Fight

10. Get Out

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.