Bose Unveils Headphones Optimized for Google’s Assistant

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
uiet_Comfort_35_II_005_HR.width-1000
Courtesy of Bose

Bose’s long-rumored headphones with Google Assistant are finally here: The audio equipment maker unveiled the new version of its QC35 noise-cancelling headphones Thursday, which feature a special button to summon Google’s cloud assistant.

The QC35 II, as the model is officially called, is being advertised as “optimized for Google Assistant,” for a reason: The headphones still need a Bluetooth connection to a compatible Android or iOS phone running the Google Assistant app to do most of the work.

There’s no Wifi connectivity built-in, which means the button won’t work if the phone runs out of juice. Then again, for most people, that’s likely also the point when they stop using their headphones, period.

The GC35 II with Google Assistant integration are being made available in U.S., Australia, Canada, Germany, France and the U.K., and will cost $350 stateside.

Google Assistant product manager Tomer Amarilio explained in a blog post Thursday that the QC35 II were only the starting point for a cooperation between Google and Bose, so we’ll likely see additional headphones optimized for the Assistant in the future.

We might even get an update on these kinds of accessories early next month, when Google is set to reveal its next-generation Pixel phones, as well as other Google-made hardware. Leaks have pointed to plans to also release a $49 Google Home Mini speaker at a press event scheduled for October 4.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad