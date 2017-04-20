Time Warner’s Turner and Warner Bros. officially announced that ex-Nickelodeon exec Sundance Feniger is running the Boomerang cartoon subscription-video service as VP and general manager.

The companies launched Boomerang, which starts at $5 per month, earlier this month. The ad-free service draws from Warner Bros.’ animation library of 5,000-plus titles from Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM. Shows on the service, which included more than 1,000 episodes of classic and current series at launch, include “Looney Tunes,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Jetsons,” “Yogi Bear,” “Popeye” and “Magilla Gorilla.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Feniger joined Boomerang in August 2016. Before that, he was senior director of product strategy and development at Viacom’s Nickelodeon, where he developed the strategy for and managed Viacom’s first mobile subscription VOD service, Noggin. He also held multiple leadership positions with the Nickelodeon Games Group, leading monetization operations, premium product management and partnerships for all virtual world and massively multiplayer online games. Earlier, he worked at eBay and started his career as a financial analyst at J.P. Morgan.

At Boomerang, Feniger oversees all business functions and works with Warner Bros. Digital Networks Group’s DramaFever, which manages the technology and platform for the SVOD service. He reportd jointly to both Turner and WB.