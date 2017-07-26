Bonnie Pan Tapped as AwesomenessTV Head of Network

Bonnie Pan has joined Awesomeness as head of network for AwesomenessTV — her fourth gig in less than three years.

Pan most recently was president of Endemol Shine North America’s digital division, Endemol Beyond USA, which the company shuttered last month. Before joining Endemol Beyond USA in March 2016, she was EVP of programming at Disney’s Maker Studios. Before joining Maker in August 2014, she was head of global programming and audience development for Yahoo Video.

In the newly created role at AwesomenessTV, Pan will oversee strategy and programming for all video and editorial content across the YouTube channel, social video platforms and all owned-and-operated platforms, including the recently announced Awesomeness News.

Pan joins existing network heads Birk Rawlings and Carrie Franklin, who are in similar roles at DreamWorksTV and Awestruck, respectively.

At AwesomenessTV, Pan will work alongside other senior execs including Shelley Zimmerman, head of Awesomeness’ television studio; Paula Kaplan, head of talent who oversees Awesomeness’ Creator Network; and Matt Kaplan, head of Awesomeness Films.

Pan is one of CEO Jordan Levin’s first key hires since he joined Awesomeness in May, replacing outgoing co-founder and CEO Brian Robbins. Pan will report to Levin and president Brett Bouttier, while collaborating with Awesomeness co-founder and creative consultant Joe Davola.

“AwesomenessTV has grown from a YouTube channel to a fully-distributed media brand that has become synonymous with Gen-Z, reaching millions across every major platform out there today,” Bouttier said in announcing her hire. “With Bonnie’s programming and audience experience, we’re confident she’ll take the growth of our network brand even further.”

Added Levin, “Bonnie is the rare executive who has been an early leader in all aspects of this rapidly changing industry. From her experience in online video at Yahoo, to partnering with influencers at Maker Studios, and original production at Endemol, she brings with her a depth of experience and boundless creative enthusiasm that will benefit the AwesomenessTV network tremendously.”

Awesomeness is majority owned by Comcast’s NBCUniversal, with minority stakes held by Verizon and Hearst.