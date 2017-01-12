With few new releases in the first week of the new year, the top five disc sellers are unchanged from the previous week.

Sony Pictures’ “The Magnificent Seven” enjoyed a third week at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan disc sales chart, which tracks combined Blu-ray Disc and DVD sales, for the week ended Jan. 8.

Warner’s “Suicide Squad” again finished second, Universal Pictures’ “The Secret Life of Pets” remained in third place, and two more Warner titles held flat at No. 4 and No. 5: “Sully” and “Storks.”

The highest-ranking newcomer was Lionsgate’s “Blair Witch,” the belated third installment in the “found footage” horror franchise that began with 1999’s “The Blair Witch Project.” The film, with a domestic gross of $20.8 million, debuted at No. 7 on the overall disc sales chart, behind Paramount’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” which again finished the week at No. 6.

On the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart, the top four sellers remain unchanged from the prior week: “Suicide Squad” at No. 1, “The Magnificent Seven” at No. 2, “The Secret Life of Pets” at No. 3 and “Sully” at No. 4.

Rounding out the top five was Universal Pictures’ “Jason Bourne,” which finished at No. 8 on the overall disc sales chart.

“Blair Witch” debuted at No. 8 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, behind “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” at No. 6 and “Sully” at No. 7.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, two month-old titles took the two top spots now that their holdbacks from Redbox are over: Universal Pictures’ “Jason Bourne,” shooting up to No. 1, followed by “The Secret Life of Pets,” also from Universal Pictures, at No. 2.

The previous week’s top rental, Warner’s “Sully,” slipped to No. 3, with Sony Pictures’ “The Magnificent Seven” rising a spot to No. 4 and Warner’s “Storks” slipping to No. 5 from No. 2 the previous week.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 1/8/17:

1. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

2. Suicide Squad

3. The Secret Life of Pets

4. Sully

5. Storks

6. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

7. Blair Witch (new)

8. Jason Bourne

9. Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (new)

10. Finding Dory

11. When the Bough Breaks

12. Snowden

13. Deadpool

14. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

15. Pete’s Dragon (2016)

16. Bones: Season 11 (new)

17. 31

18. Fifty Shades of Grey

19. Independence Day: Resurgence

20. Star Trek Beyond

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 1/8/17:

1. Jason Bourne

2. The Secret Life of Pets

3. Sully

4. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

5. Storks

6. Suicide Squad

7. War Dogs

8. Bad Moms

9. Blair Witch (new)

10. Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (new)

