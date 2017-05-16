Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Returns to Work on Company Culture

Biz Stone
Twitter co-founder Biz Stone is rejoining the company six years after leaving it, Stone announced with a blog post Tuesday. “My top focus will be to guide the company culture, that energy, that feeling,” Stone wrote.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed the hire with a tweet: “Excited to have Biz’s energy and heart back at Twitter”

It’s unclear what exactly Stone will be doing at Twitter, or what his job title will be — a company representative declined to comment on specifics when contacted by Variety — but investors apparently didn’t care, sending Twitter’s stock up 2% upon hearing the news.

Stone’s return to Twitter is just the latest in a long saga of departures and returns. Dorsey himself returned twice to the company, most recently when then-CEO Dick Costolo was forced out in 2015. The back-and forth between the three founders, Dorsey, Stone and Evan Williams, included so much drama that a book about it was at one time commissioned to become a movie.

On Tuesday, Stone didn’t make mention of any of this, and instead focused on the positive. “It’s important that everyone understands the whole story of Twitter and each of our roles in that story,” he wrote. “I’ll shape the experience internally so it’s also felt outside the company. More soon.”

