Otter Media, the digital-video joint venture of the Chernin Group and AT&T, has appointed Billy Parks to the newly created role of executive VP of creative and content strategy reporting to president Sarah Harden.

Parks most recently was senior VP of strategic content at Fullscreen Media, which is majority owned by Otter. He also had previously spearheaded digital production at Chernin Group. In his new role at Otter Media, Parks will also continue to oversee creative and production for AT&T Hello Lab, a collaboration between AT&T and Fullscreen Media’s Strategic Content Group that connects digital influencers to fans through original content, live experiences, merchandise, albums and more.

“Billy has been a longtime, valued co-collaborator through Fullscreen and the Chernin Group, where he consistently realized new potential and accelerated the evolution of digital content,” Harden said in announcing his hire.

Parks added, “I am very excited to build on five years of close collaboration with some of the most talented and forward-thinking leaders in the media business. I am consistently inspired by their approach to growing and nurturing businesses that are responding to the developing needs of audiences.”

At Fullscreen, Parks led creative, strategy and production of a slate of branded content developed for AT&T running across social platforms, TV and real-life activations. Parks previously served as EVP of digital production and programming for the Chernin Group, where he co-created and executive produced the real-time series “@SummerBreak,” distributed exclusively through social media. The AT&T-sponsored series is currently in production on its fifth season.

Prior to Fullscreen, Parks was chief content officer at Judy McGrath’s Astronauts Wanted. He began his career producing TV commercials for advertisers including Honda, P&G, NFL, and Microsoft, as well as and music videos with artists including Jay Z, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus and Prince.