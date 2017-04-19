Celebrities took to Twitter to react to Bill O’Reilly getting fired by Fox News.
O’Reilly worked at the cable news network for 21 years and was considered one of the faces of the network. He was let go Wednesday afternoon in light of numerous sexual harassment allegations.
“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox said in a statement.
As host of “The O’Reilly Factor,” O’Reilly often made polarizing comments on race, religion, women, and other hot button topics.
Outspoken liberals like Cher and Rosie O’Donnell immediately drew correlations between O’Reilly and President Trump, who continues to face sexual harassment allegations, including a recent defamation lawsuit by a former “Apprentice” contestant.
“3 FAMOUS OLD MEN…ROGER AILELS, BILL O’REILLY,& DONALD TRUMP HAVE SEXUALLY HARASSED WOMEN 4 YRS,TWO GOT FIRED,& ONE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT,” Cher tweeted, name-dropping O’Reilly’s former boss — Roger Ailes.
Rosie O’Donnell said O’Reilly and Trump belong to the same “sexual predators of a feather.”
Author Stephen King added also noted the similarity between the two, calling them both “members of the odious boys’ club.”
Debra Messing called O’Reilly’s firing “a win for women and the men who respect them.”
Mia Farrow echoed Messing’s message, tweeting that the ouster “hopefully sends an effective signal to all guys, however powerful, who harass & maul women.”
Dave Izkoff posted a parody FOX line-up (Tucker Carlson will be replacing O’Reilly’s slot).
Noted conservative Chuck Woolery said he had “no idea” about O’Reilly’s innocence but blamed accusations by “the Left” led to “a feeling of guilt.”
Meanwhile, actress-turned-conservative commentator Stacey Dash, whose contract was not renewed by Fox, said there were “more important issues at hand.”