Celebrities took to Twitter to react to Bill O’Reilly getting fired by Fox News.

O’Reilly worked at the cable news network for 21 years and was considered one of the faces of the network. He was let go Wednesday afternoon in light of numerous sexual harassment allegations.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox said in a statement.

As host of “The O’Reilly Factor,” O’Reilly often made polarizing comments on race, religion, women, and other hot button topics.

Outspoken liberals like Cher and Rosie O’Donnell immediately drew correlations between O’Reilly and President Trump, who continues to face sexual harassment allegations, including a recent defamation lawsuit by a former “Apprentice” contestant.

“3 FAMOUS OLD MEN…ROGER AILELS, BILL O’REILLY,& DONALD TRUMP HAVE SEXUALLY HARASSED WOMEN 4 YRS,TWO GOT FIRED,& ONE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT,” Cher tweeted, name-dropping O’Reilly’s former boss — Roger Ailes.

3 FAMOUS OLD MEN…ROGER AILELS,

BILL O’REILLY,& DONALD TRUMP HAVE SEXUALLY HARASSED WOMEN 4 YRS,TWO GOT FIRED,& ONE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT‼️ — Cher (@cher) April 19, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell said O’Reilly and Trump belong to the same “sexual predators of a feather.”

– BECAUSE HE REMINDS US OF U DONNY – SEXUAL PREDATORS OF A FEATHER … @realDonaldTrump @oreillyfactor — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 19, 2017

Author Stephen King added also noted the similarity between the two, calling them both “members of the odious boys’ club.”

Trump supported O'Reilly because both are members of the odious boys' club where members feel they can abuse & humiliate women at will. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 19, 2017

Debra Messing called O’Reilly’s firing “a win for women and the men who respect them.”

A WIN for Women & the Men who Respect them. https://t.co/lXJbyJlfih — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 19, 2017

Mia Farrow echoed Messing’s message, tweeting that the ouster “hopefully sends an effective signal to all guys, however powerful, who harass & maul women.”

Fox firing Bill O'Reilly is huge and hopefully sends an effective signal to all guys, however powerful, who harass & maul women — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 19, 2017

Dave Izkoff posted a parody FOX line-up (Tucker Carlson will be replacing O’Reilly’s slot).

Updated Fox News lineup 8 PM Pepe Frog and Friends

9 PM The Comments Section

10 PM Email From My Dad With the Subject "RE: Re: re: FWD:" — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 19, 2017

Noted conservative Chuck Woolery said he had “no idea” about O’Reilly’s innocence but blamed accusations by “the Left” led to “a feeling of guilt.”

I have no Idea if Bill O'Reilly is innocent or guilty. The Left knows The impression of accusations Lead to a feeling of guilt. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) April 19, 2017

Meanwhile, actress-turned-conservative commentator Stacey Dash, whose contract was not renewed by Fox, said there were “more important issues at hand.”