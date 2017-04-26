K-Pop Superstars BigBang Go Camping In YouTube Red’s First Korean Show

Korean pop phenoms BigBang are starring in their own reality-comedy show on Google’s YouTube Red subscription service — the first Korean-language original series from the video giant.

The six-episode series, “Run, BigBang Scout!”, is a lighthearted reality show in the vein of popular Korean variety shows that place celebrities in unfamiliar surroundings. The first two episodes of the show debut Thursday, April 26, with the other four to be released weekly on subsequent Wednesdays.

The five-member group is one of the most popular boy bands in the world, with over 140 million records sold. “Run, BigBang Scout!” was produced by YG Entertainment, the music label and entertainment company that formed the group, in collaboration with YouTube to mark BigBang’s 10-year anniversary.

In the show, BigBang’s members — G-Dragon, T.O.P, Seungri, Taeyang, and Daesung — pay tribute to the family, staff and fans who have given them so much support over the years and celebrate together before T.O.P. heads off to serve his mandatory military duty. YouTube promises candid, behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of the BigBang boys, as they get ready for work, go grocery shopping and cook at the campsite.

“We are thrilled to launch YouTube Red’s first Korean-language original series with BigBang, one of music’s biggest bands for the last decade,” said Alex Carloss, director of YouTube Originals.

BigBang’s official YouTube channel currently has 7.2 million subscribers and generated nearly 3.5 billion views, and YouTube is counting on a number of those fans paying up to watch their the band’s show.

YouTube Red, priced at at 7900 won per month in South Korea (and $9.99 per month in the U.S.), provides ad-free access to YouTube videos, YouTube music and original series and movies. The service is currently available in South Korea, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

Watch the trailer for “Run, BigBang Scout!”: