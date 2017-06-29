‘Beauty and the Beast’ Regains Top Spot on Disc Charts

Walt Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” returned to the No. 1 spot on the national home video sales charts the week ended June 25, while newcomer “Life,” a science-fiction horror film from Sony Pictures, rode its $30 million domestic box office gross to a top five debut.

“Life,” about a group of astronauts who unwittingly return from Mars with a monster-in-waiting, debuted at No. 2 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and No. 4 on the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart. NPD data shows it sold 96% as many units during the week as “Beauty and the Beast.”

The previous week’s top seller, “John Wick: Chapter 2,” from Lionsgate, slipped to No. 3 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 2 on the Blu-ray Disc chart.

“The LEGO Batman Movie” from Warner Bros., slipped to No. 4 on the overall disc sales chart and remained at No. 3 on the Blu-ray Disc chart. The film, which earned more than $175 million in U.S. theaters, had debuted the prior week at No. 3 on both charts.

Rounding out the top five on both charts was Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan,” the latest in the “X-Men” franchise, down a notch from No. 4 the prior week.

“Life” generated just 48% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Logan” shot to No. 1 now that its 28-day holdback from Netflix is over, while “The LEGO Batman Movie” soared to No. 2 now that it, too, is available at Redbox under Warner’s new shortened window.

The prior week’s top rental, “John Wick: Chapter 2,” slipped to No. 3.

Rounding out the top five are Universal Pictures’ “Get Out,” which also has just come off a month-long holdback from Redbox, at No. 4, and “Beauty and the Beast” at No. 5, down from No. 2 the prior week.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 6/25/17:

1. Beauty and the Beast

2. Life (new)

3. John Wick: Chapter 2

4. The LEGO Batman Movie

5. Logan

6. The Shack

7. Moana

8. John Wick

9. Bambi

10. Sing

11. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

12. Fifty Shades Darker

13. Railroad Tigers (new)

14. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

15. Hidden Figures

16. Fist Fight

17. The Great Wall

18. Trolls

19. Hacksaw

20. Get Out

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 6/25/17:

1. Logan

2. The LEGO Batman Movie

3. John Wick: Chapter 2

4. Get Out

5. Beauty and the Beast

6. Fist Fight

7. A Dog’s Purpose

8. Life (new)

9. The Shack

10. Fifty Shades Darker

