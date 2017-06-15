‘Beauty and the Beast’ Debuts Atop Disc Charts

Walt Disney Studios dominated the DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales business the week that ended June 11, with the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” – hailed by critics and a huge success at the box office – debuting at No. 1 on both national sales charts.

The film sold so well on disc that all other titles in the top 20, collectively, sold only 40% as many units as “Beauty,” which came to disc after earning more than $500 million in U.S. theaters.

Disney also scored big with its new Signature Edition Blu-ray Disc release of “Bambi,” one of the studio’s most beloved, and iconic, animated classics. “Bambi” debuted at No. 3 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan,” the latest in the “X-Men” franchise, slipped to No. 2, also on both charts, after two weeks at No. 1.

“The Shack,” a psychological drama from Lionsgate, slid to No. 4 its second week in stores, after bowing at No. 2.

Rounding out the top five on both charts was Warner’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which re-entered the top 5 three months after its release.

“Beauty and the Beast” generated 72% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc, while for “Bambi” the Blu-ray Disc share was 77%.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, Warner’s “Fist Fight” soared to No. 1 now that its shorter holdback from Redbox is over.

“Beauty and the Beast” debuted at No. 2, while Universal Pictures’ “Fifty Shades Darker” rose to No. 3 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over.

The previous week’s top rental, “The Shack,” slid to No. 5 its second week in stores, one notch behind Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Purpose,” which finished the week at No. 4, down from No. 2 the previous week.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 6/11/17:

1. Beauty and the Beast (new)

2. Logan

3. Bambi (new)

4. The Shack

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

6. Moana

7. The Great Wall

8. Fifty Shades Darker

9. Get Out

10. Fist Fight

11. Aftermath (new)

12. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13. The Assignment (new)

14. A Cure for Wellness (new)

15. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

16. Sing

17. A Dog’s Purpose

18. I Am Dragon (new)

19. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

20. Hacksaw Ridge

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 6/11/17:

1. Fist Fight

2. Beauty and the Beast (new)

3. Fifty Shades Darker

4. A Dog’s Purpose

5. The Shack

6. The Great Wall

7. Split

8. Aftermath (new)

9. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

10. Sleepless

