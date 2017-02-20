Beatriz Setuain, a well-regarded Spanish sales executive, has been named director of Imagina International Sales, the overseas distribution arm of the Mediapro Group, one of the biggest independent TV companies based out of southern Europe.

She replaces Laura Miñarro, appointed early February as director of co-productions and scripted content at international distributor Eccho Rights.

Previously serving as IIS sales manager, Setuain returned to the company in 2016 after heading up international sales at Lagardere Studios’ Madrid-based Boomerang TV. She had been head of IIS cinema division for over 2008-2013 and a member of the sales team at Prisa-owned Sogepaq, a breeding ground for now top Spanish executives, from 2002 to 2007.

Setuain will report to Laura Fernandez Espeso, director of international content at Mediapro.

As part of a IIS management team reorganization, executive Esther Agraso has also been promoted to head of sales.

Both executives’ promotions form part of a Mediapro’s strategy, “aimed at boosting the activities carried out by IIS as the distribution branch of the group, strengthening its catalogue and expanding its content in international markets,” the company said in a statement.

IIS has already built up a back catalog of more than 300 series, films, and documentaries across multiple genres and formats. Its programs can be seen in 150 countries.

As Mediapro powers up its creative partnerships, incorporating Ran Telem last year and Daniel Burman last week, the Spanish group’s ability to deliver and recoup from highly competitive international markets will be a key factor determining its success.

Recent sales show it ramping up deals in Latin America, where the launch of multiple digital platforms is creating a near feeding frenzy for good-in-their-class contents, both at new OTT players and established and now rival broadcasters.

As a longterm sales force for Spanish TV fiction exports tapping many of the country’s primetime hits, IIS has recently closed key deals in Latin America, led by the sale to TV Azteca in Mexico of woman’s prison thriller “Locked Up.” Produced by Mediapro’s Globomedia, “Locked Up” is set to be released shortly on Azteca America for the U.S. Hispanic market.

Latin American VOD platforms DLA and Televisa’s Blim have closed fiction packages deals with IIS, which include Spanish primetime TV dramas “Vintage” and “Anchors Aweigh” in the case of DLA, and pubcaster RTVE’s dramas “Olmos & Robles” and “Red Eagle” for Blim.

In Europe, new Polish cable channel WP1 picked up rights of Spanish TV skeins “B&B” and “Six Sisters,” along with Czech series “The Manor House”; Portuguese TV network Portocanal took “Countdown” and “The Lighthouse,” both dramas in Globomedia’s library.

Produced by Mediapro’s joint venture with entertainment TV formats factory Phileas Productions, game show “Crush” was bought by Loud TV in the U.S.. France’s Satisfaction and Brussels-based Butterfish also snagged the TV contest adaptation rights.

The sales deals cap off a growth period for Mediapro/Imagina, as the conglom continues increasing its international presence, serving as a co-producer on “The Young Pope,” appointing Keshet’s Ran Telem as head of international development, and acquiring a significant stake in Argentine Daniel Burman’s Burman Office in a deal unveiled at Berlin last Thursday.

John Hopewell contributed to this article