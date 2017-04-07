Bad Lip Reading’s viral parody of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was pulled off YouTube just hours after it was posted because of an apparently bogus copyright-takedown claim.

The video, a six-minute spoof of Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Force Awakens” blockbuster, featured Mark Hamill doing a spot-on voiceover impression of co-star Harrison Ford.

The video was posted Thursday and attracted widespread notice before it was removed sometime before 7 p.m. ET. As of Friday morning, it was still unavailable. YouTube cited a copyright claim by New York-based Dramatists Play Service, which publishes and licenses plays by new and established playwrights.

In an email to Variety Thursday, the creator of Bad Lip Reading (who prefers to remain anonymous) said his team was working to restore the video. “The people who made the claim (Dramatists Play Service) have zero grounds and one can’t help but assume it was done maliciously,” he wrote.

Dramatists Play Service later said on its Twitter account that the takedown notice was made in error and that the group has no copyright claims to the Bad Lip Reading video.

“We are aware of an erroneous claim made by our org to YouTube regarding the video’s copyright and are looking into how this occurred,” Dramatists Play Service said in a tweet Thursday night.

The company added, “We have no claim on any works in the video and will be working with YouTube to get the video reinstated ASAP.”

YouTube last year supposedly implemented a new policy aimed at addressing this kind of situation: The Google-owned video site said it would let videos subject to disputed copyright claims remain online and generate ad revenue while the disputes were being evaluated.

Bad Lip Reading is affiliated with Disney’s Maker Studios. It has teamed with Disney on previous projects, including a “High School Musical” parody in partnership with Disney XD.

The YouTube channel, which launched in 2011, started out with videos with mock voiceovers of NFL players and has expanded into satire of entertainment and politics. During the 2016 election, Bad Lip Reading released popular videos featuring Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Bad Lip Reading is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment. The channel’s creator is reportedly in the music production business.