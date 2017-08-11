‘Baby Boss’ Stays Atop Disc Charts, ‘Going in Style’ Bows at No. 2

“The Boss Baby,” the computer-animated comedy from DreamWorks Animation that earned nearly $175 million in U.S. theaters, held onto the No. 1 spot on both national home video sales charts for the second consecutive week.

The Warner comedy “Going in Style” – a remake of the 1979 heist film, with a domestic gross of just $45 million despite a cast that includes Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine – debuted at No. 2 the week ended Aug. 5 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales.

On NPD’s Blu-ray Disc sales chart, Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell,” a sci-fi action film starring Scarlett Johansson and based on the Japanese manga of the same name, remained at No. 2.

NPD statistics show that “Boss Baby,” distributed on home video by 20th Century Fox, sold more than twice as many discs its second week in stores as “Going in Style” did in its first week of availability.

Warner’s “Kong: Skull Island” remained at No. 3 on the overall disc sales chart, and Universal Pictures’ “The Fate of the Furious,” the latest installment in the studio’s successful “Fast & Furious” street-racing franchise, remained at No. 4.

“Ghost in the Shell,” which had debuted at No. 2 the prior week, slipped to No. 5 on the overall disc sales chart.

On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, “Fate” moved up a spot to No. 3, trading places with “Kong.” “Going in Style” debuted at No. 5.

“Going in Style” generated just 36% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc, NPD data shows.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “The Boss Baby” shot to No. 1 now that it is available at Redbox rental kiosks (20th Century Fox, like Warner, recently shortened its holdback from a month to a week). The comedy displaced “Kong” as to the top rental, sending it to the No. 2 spot.

Lionsgate’s “The Circle,” a techno-thriller starring Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, and Bill Paxton (in his last big screen performance prior to his death), debuted at No. 3.

Rounding out the top five: 20th Century Fox’s “Gifted,” popping up at No. 4 (also in its second week of release), and “Ghost in the Shell” at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 8/5/17:

1. The Boss Baby

2. Going in Style (new)

3. Kong: Skull Island

4. The Fate of the Furious

5. Ghost in the Shell

6. The Circle (new)

7. Shin Godzilla (new)

8. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

9. Pure Country Pure Heart (new)

10. The Smurfs: The Lost Village

11. Moana

12. John Wick: Chapter 2

13. Saban’s Power Rangers

14. The LEGO Batman Movie

15. Gifted

16. Logan

17. The Shack

18. It (1990)

19. Hacksaw Ridge

20. The Legend of Ben Hall (new)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 8/6/17:

1. The Boss Baby

2. Kong: Skull Island

3. The Circle (new)

4. Gifted

5. Ghost in the Shell

6. Unforgettable

7. CHiPs

8. The Belko Experiment

9. The Smurfs: The Lost Village

10. Logan

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.