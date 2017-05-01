Awesomeness Unveils Netflix Movie Deal, Series Renewals and News Division

Awesomeness — the digital media company formerly known as AwesomenessTV — announced a movie deal with Netflix, as well as five series renewals and plans to launch a Awesomeness News, a new Gen Z-targeted news brand.

The programming slate and initiatives were announced Monday at Awesomeness’s Digital Content NewFronts presentation, held at the Samsung 837 event venue in Manhattan’s meatpacking district.

The company’s Awesomeness Films unit will release its Netflix original film “You Get Me” (pictured above) on Friday, June 16. The movie — billed as a teen version of “Fatal Attraction”— stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”), Halston Sage (“Before I Fall”), Taylor John Smith (“American Crime”), Anna Akana (“Miss 2059”), and Nash Grier (“The Outfield”).

The Netflix original movie follows Tyler (Smith), a high-school student who is crazy in love with his perfect girlfriend Ali (Sage). When a fight sends him spiraling, he lands in the arms of sexy out-of-towner Holly (Thorne) who shows him a night he won’t forget.

The AwesomenessTV division announced new seasons of “Freakish” on Hulu, “Foursome” on YouTube Red, “Guidance” and “t@gged” on Verizon’s Go90 and “The Commute” on AwesomenessTV.

In addition, Awesomeness outlined plans to launch Awesomeness News, which will deliver content focused on “socially conscious” issues, such as politics, the environment and social justice, through a lens for Gen Z viewers. Awesomeness News will be available on all AwesomenessTV platforms.

“Our new and returning slate of programming — across all the platforms [Gen Z audiences] use — reflects the unique, evolving relationship that Awesomeness has with Gen Z,” said Awesomeness president Brett Bouttier, who took over running the company after co-founder Brian Robbins announced earlier this year that he was leaving the company.

In the pitch to marketers and ad buyers, Bouttier was joined on stage by Awesomeness-affiliated talent including digital influencer Liza Koshy, star of “Freakish”; Claudia Sulewski, star of “t@gged” and “The Commute”; and Hannah Macpherson, creator of “t@gged.” In addition, the event featured presentations by Awesomeness’s chief business officer, Kelly Day; head of partnerships Paul Kelly; and Carrie Franklin, head of the millennial-mom-targeted Awestruck network.

Awesomeness is majority-owned by Comcast (through its acquisition of DreamWorks Animation), with minority stakes held by Verizon and Hearst.