Awesomeness Taps Tumblr’s Katherine Barna as VP of Communications (EXCLUSIVE)

Awesomeness has hired Katherine Barna, previously head of communications and public policy at Yahoo’s Tumblr, as VP of communications.

At Awesomeness, Barna oversees communication and PR strategy for the company and its four key divisions: the Gen Z-focused AwesomenessTV network, Awesomeness Films, DreamWorksTV, and Awestruck. In addition, she will head up the company’s social responsibility initiatives. She’ll be based in New York, while traveling frequently to Awesomeness’ L.A. headquarters.

“All aspects of this ecosystem are evolving, including how we interact with our consumers, press and partners,” Awesomeness chief marketing officer T.J. Marchetti said in announcing her hire. “Katherine’s success working at Tumblr, a platform beloved by its community and respected in the industry, makes her a great fit for our company as we continue to embrace the global Gen Z audience.”

Barna said Awesomeness has stood out “as a truly forward-thinking and innovative company. The opportunity to join this team of creative and passionate people who are blazing the path for media and entertainment is one I simply could not pass up.”

Previously, Barna had been at Tumblr, which she joined in 2011 (prior to Yahoo’s acquisition two years later). Verizon completed its takeover of the Yahoo internet businesses, including Tumblr, earlier this month. At Tumblr, Barna oversaw communications and PR, public policy and corporate social responsibility and initiated the company’s first major social impact campaign centering around mental health awareness, called Post it Forward. Before that, she was a publicist at Newsweek magazine, where she focused on journalist publicity and social-media development.

Awesomeness is majority owned by Comcast’s NBCUniversal, with minority stakes held by Verizon and Hearst.