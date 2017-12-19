‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tops List of 2018 Most-Anticipated Movies, IMDb Data Reveals

As 2017 draws to a close, moviegoers are looking ahead to the films they’re most eagerly awaiting next year.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — is the No. 1 most-anticipated movie for 2018, according to IMDb’s analysis of page views of movies with planned U.S. releases next year.

In second place is Marvel’s “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, followed by 20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool 2” with Ryan Reynolds reprising the antihero role. The Amazon-owned site calculated the rankings, released Tuesday, as determined by the actual page views of IMDb’s 250 million-plus monthly unique visitors worldwide.

According to IMDb, the 10 most-anticipated movies set for 2018 currently are:

1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (May 4, 2018)

2. “Black Panther” (Feb. 16, 2018)

3. “Deadpool 2” (June 1, 2018)

4. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (June 22, 2018)

5. “Tomb Raider” (March 16, 2018)

6. “Pacific Rim Uprising” ( March 23, 2018)

7. “The Predator” (Aug. 3, 2018)

8. “Ocean’s Eight” (June 8, 2018)

9. “Mission: Impossible 6” (July 27, 2018)

10. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (May 25, 2018)

IMDb also released the top 10 movies of 2017, as determined by page views for each of the movies:

1. “It”

2. “Wonder Woman”

3. “Beauty and the Beast”

4. “Logan”

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

6. “Justice League”

7. “Split”

8. “Alien: Covenant”

9. “Thor: Ragnarok”

10. “Blade Runner 2049”