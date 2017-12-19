‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tops List of 2018 Most-Anticipated Movies, IMDb Data Reveals

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avengers: Infinity War trailer
CREDIT: YouTube

As 2017 draws to a close, moviegoers are looking ahead to the films they’re most eagerly awaiting next year.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — is the No. 1 most-anticipated movie for 2018, according to IMDb’s analysis of page views of movies with planned U.S. releases next year.

In second place is Marvel’s “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, followed by 20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool 2” with Ryan Reynolds reprising the antihero role. The Amazon-owned site calculated the rankings, released Tuesday, as determined by the actual page views of IMDb’s 250 million-plus monthly unique visitors worldwide.

According to IMDb, the 10 most-anticipated movies set for 2018 currently are:

1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (May 4, 2018)
2. “Black Panther” (Feb. 16, 2018)
3. “Deadpool 2” (June 1, 2018)
4. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (June 22, 2018)
5. “Tomb Raider” (March 16, 2018)
6. “Pacific Rim Uprising” ( March 23, 2018)
7. “The Predator” (Aug. 3, 2018)
8. “Ocean’s Eight” (June 8, 2018)
9. “Mission: Impossible 6” (July 27, 2018)
10. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (May 25, 2018)

IMDb also released the top 10 movies of 2017, as determined by page views for each of the movies:

1. “It”
2. “Wonder Woman”
3. “Beauty and the Beast”
4. “Logan”
5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
6. “Justice League”
7. “Split”
8. “Alien: Covenant”
9. “Thor: Ragnarok”
10. “Blade Runner 2049”

More Film

  • Avengers: Infinity War trailer

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Tops List of 2018 Most-Anticipated Movies, IMDb Data Reveals

    As 2017 draws to a close, moviegoers are looking ahead to the films they’re most eagerly awaiting next year. Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — is the No. 1 most-anticipated movie for 2018, according to IMDb’s analysis of […]

  • Nick Cannon Chris Brown

    Nick Cannon to Write, Direct Women's Basketball Film Co-Starring Chris Brown (EXCLUSIVE)

    As 2017 draws to a close, moviegoers are looking ahead to the films they’re most eagerly awaiting next year. Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — is the No. 1 most-anticipated movie for 2018, according to IMDb’s analysis of […]

  • Maggie Betts Novitiate

    'Novitiate' Director Maggie Betts on Female-Dominated Sets, Dramatizing Vatican II

    As 2017 draws to a close, moviegoers are looking ahead to the films they’re most eagerly awaiting next year. Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — is the No. 1 most-anticipated movie for 2018, according to IMDb’s analysis of […]

  • Best Movie Scenes of 2017 Year

    The Top 10 Shots of 2017

    As 2017 draws to a close, moviegoers are looking ahead to the films they’re most eagerly awaiting next year. Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — is the No. 1 most-anticipated movie for 2018, according to IMDb’s analysis of […]

  • The Yellow Birds Sundance

    Alden Ehrenreich's War Drama 'The Yellow Birds' to Be Released by Saban in 2018

    As 2017 draws to a close, moviegoers are looking ahead to the films they’re most eagerly awaiting next year. Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — is the No. 1 most-anticipated movie for 2018, according to IMDb’s analysis of […]

  • 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Soars

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Storms to $494 Million Worldwide

    As 2017 draws to a close, moviegoers are looking ahead to the films they’re most eagerly awaiting next year. Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” — which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — is the No. 1 most-anticipated movie for 2018, according to IMDb’s analysis of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad