The crisis for Google over advertisers boycotting YouTube because of ads placed next to hate-speech videos has now crossed over to the U.S.: AT&T on Wednesday said it will no longer advertise on YouTube until the telco has a guarantee the internet giant has fixed the problem.

“We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate,” AT&T said in a statement. “Until Google can ensure this won’t happen again, we are removing our ads from Google’s non-search platforms.”

In a statement, a Google rep said: “We don’t comment on individual customers but as announced, we’ve begun an extensive review of our advertising policies and have made a public commitment to put in place changes that give brands more control over where their ads appear. We’re also raising the bar for our ads policies to further safeguard our advertisers’ brands.”

The backlash against ads placed in extremist YouTube videos began last week in the U.K., when it came to light that some ads were appearing against YouTube videos posted by American white nationalists, anti-gay preachers and radical Islamic groups. British advertisers that have said they are pulling ads from YouTube include McDonald’s, the BBC, L’Oréal, Marks & Spencer, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds, the Guardian, Audi, Channel 4 and Havas’ British unit.

In response to the chorus of complaints from the U.K. ad community, Google chief business officer Philipp Schindler earlier this week outlined a series of steps the company is taking to allay advertisers’ concerns. “We know advertisers don’t want their ads next to content that doesn’t align with their values,” Schindler wrote in a blog post. “So starting today, we’re taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content.”

AT&T’s decision to pull advertising from YouTube was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.