HBO will be available to all subscribers of AT&T’s Unlimited Plus wireless service at no extra cost — with the carrier hoping the likes of unlimited access to “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld” and “Silicon Valley” will drive new subs to the plan.

Beginning April 6, both new and existing AT&T customers on the Unlimited Plus plan will automatically get award-winning HBO included.

In addition, AT&T Unlimited Plus customers are eligible for a $25 monthly video credit toward DirecTV, the internet-delivered DirecTV Now service, or U-verse TV.

The AT&T Unlimited Plus plans starts at $90 per month for one line. It includes unlimited data, talk, and text; HD video, mobile Wi-Fi hot spot access of 10 gigabytes per month per smartphone — and now, HBO.

“This latest unlimited wireless plan shows AT&T continuing to innovate and give customers what they desire,” said Bernadette Aulestia, EVP of global distribution for HBO. “When consumers see HBO as part of an entertainment package, they know they are getting the valued benefit of some of the greatest original programming and most recent Hollywood movies.”

For customers who currently subscribe to HBO through an AT&T video service (DirecTV, DirecTV Now, or U-verse TV), HBO will now be included for no additional charge. If you subscribe to an AT&T video service but not HBO, you’ll automatically receive access to the premium HBO channels as part of your wireless plan.

AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless subs can access HBO via the DirecTV Now and HBO Go apps (even if they don’t subscribe to one of the telco’s TV services). While the service provides unlimited data access, after a customer uses 22 gigabytes of data per line, AT&T says it may slow down access speeds.