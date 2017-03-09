AT&T is aiming to herd more moviegoers into theaters with its buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer for customers — though it’s still limited to Tuesday screenings.

The telco announced the expansion of the Ticket Twosdays rewards program, which launched last summer and was previously available to postpaid wireless customers, to its more than 38 million DirecTV, AT&T U-verse TV and AT&T Internet subscribers.

In addition, AT&T is adding Cinemark to the program, which joins initial partners AMC and Regal Entertainment. The Ticket Twosdays promo is now available at about 1,280 theater locations and more than 17,000 screens.

The telco isn’t saying how many subscribers have taken advantage of the offer, but says “thousands” of customers use the Tuesday free-ticket deal every week. The offer is available to eligible customers once per week. And there’s another caveat: The promo is good only for 2D showings, not 3D movies.

To redeem the free ticket offer, users must visit att.com/tickettwosdays and validate their account info. They’re then directed to MovieTickets.com where a coupon code for their free ticket will be automatically be applied at checkout when they buy one full-price ticket.

Last year, AT&T said, it donated 9,602 pairs of tickets for Tuesday showings to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, representing $153,632 worth of in-kind ticket donations.