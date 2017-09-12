AT&T Expands Free HBO Offer to All Wireless Customers on Unlimited Plans

AT&T is now bundling an HBO subscription — for no additional charge — to all wireless customers on unlimited plans.

The telco in April launched a free-HBO offer to subscribers on the AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan, its most expensive tier. Now it will include HBO for current and new AT&T Unlimited Choice customers starting Friday, Sept. 15.

The move to marry HBO with AT&T’s wireless services comes as the telco is in the process of closing its acquisition of Time Warner, HBO’s parent, which is still pending review by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This is how we move downmarket, to move into the less-affluent end of the market,” Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s chairman and CEO, said Tuesday at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia Conference.

AT&T’s expansion of the free-HBO offer also comes after T-Mobile announced a deal include Netflix — for no extra charge — to customers on unlimited-usage family plans.

With AT&T Unlimited Choice, customers can get unlimited data, talk, text and HBO included for $60 per month; with four lines, the service is priced at less than $40 per line monthly.

AT&T’s Unlimited Choice provides unlimited data — however, speeds are capped at a maximum of 3 megabits per second and standard-definition video streaming (about 480p) on the carrier’s LTE network.

“HBO is included in these plans whether you have one line or even 10 lines, and the price stays the same,” Vince Torres, senior VP of AT&T Entertainment Group, wrote in a blog post announcing the new offer.

Under the current offer, AT&T Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Choice customers will get a $25 monthly video credit toward HBO on applicable AT&T video services. AT&T Unlimited Plus customers can use the credit toward DirecTV, DirecTV Now or U-verse TV, while AT&T Unlimited Choice customers can apply it to DirecTV Now service.