AT&T Drops 233,000 TV Subscribers, as DirecTV Satellite Customers Remain Flat in Q1

DirecTV’s U.S. customer base remained unchanged in the first quarter of 2017, while AT&T’s U-verse TV service continued to shrink — dropping 233,000 subs in the period.

DirecTV had 21.012 million domestic subs as of the end of March, while U-verse TV tallied 4.02 million. However, according to AT&T, the growth of the DirecTV Now over-the-top pay TV package, launched last fall, helped to offset the declines on the traditional pay-TV side (but didn’t disclose how many DirecTV Now customers it gained in Q1).

AT&T also disclosed that it spent $41 million on costs related to its pending $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which has yet to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Overall revenue for the first quarter totaled $39.37 billion, short of analyst estimates of $40.57 billion, with the telco blaming record-low equipment sales in wireless. The company posted earnings per share of 74 cents, in line with Wall Street forecasts.

In the critical wireless segment, AT&T lost 191,000 postpaid phone subscribers, compared with analysts projections of a drop of 245,000.

Verizon last week reported a net drop of 289,000 postpaid wireless subscribers for Q1 — the carrier’s first-ever loss in the segment — while T-Mobile gained 914,000 postpaid customers in the period, beating Wall Street expectations.