Ashley Tisdale Signs With StyleHaul for Her YouTube Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

Ashley Tisdale has signed with digital style network StyleHaul, which will make her YouTube channel part of its expanding roster of lifestyle, fashion and beauty creators.

The actress, singer and producer — best known for her role as Sharpay in Disney’s “High School Musical” — relaunched her YouTube channel seven months ago, aiming to reconnect with her fans on the platform. It now has more than 1.3 million subscribers, and Tisdale has a combined following of over 40 million across her social channels.

Each week, Tisdale shares multiple vlogs of her daily life personally catered to the feedback she receives from her audience, from “#TizzieTuesdays” to “Ashley Answers.” Content ranges from hair and makeup tutorials to fashion, travel and cooking videos. Tisdale and husband, musician Christopher French, have also created an music series exclusively for the YouTube channel, “Music Sessions,” in which she and her friends collaborate on unique renditions in her backyard.

“I am an active user on social media and am constantly creating content, whether it be through my production company or on screen with the roles I play,” Tisdale said in a statement. “YouTube provides a platform for me to create content personally catered to my fans, and I look forward to working with StyleHaul to continue to grow my channel in addition to pursuing partnerships with like-minded brands.”

Tisdale has also her own beauty line, called “Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale,” with BH Cosmetics that includes eyeshadow and cheek palettes, lip glosses, bronzers, brushes and lashes.

For StyleHaul, signing Tisdale is part of its effort to diversify its lineup of talent partners. StyleHaul will work with her to grow her social audience and pair her with brands that align with her persona as a creator, musician, actress and women’s lifestyle guru. StyleHaul last fall inked similar pact with social star Cameron Dallas and has been focused on using its proprietary data technology to match up advertisers with members of its talent network to produce branded content.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ashley Tisdale and supporting this incredible entrepreneur, producer and talent through a unique, multidimensional collaboration to expand her video, social media, and content strategy to further connect with her growing community,” said Stephanie Horbaczewski (Founder & CEO, StyleHaul.

StyleHaul is Tisdale’s first YouTube partner. She’s managed by Bill Perlman of Bill Perlman Management and her agent is Micah Pittard at Todd Shemarya Artists.

StyleHaul’s network comprises more than 5,000 digital influencers who create style-focused content that attracts more than 60 million unique viewers and generates over 2.5 billion views monthly. L.A.-based StyleHaul is owned by European media conglomerate RTL Group.