Arnold Schwarzenegger is trying to flip the narrative of his ongoing ratings feud with President Donald Trump.

“Oh Donald — the ratings are in, and you got swamped,” the actor and former Governor of California said in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday morning. “Wow. Now you’re in the thirties?”

The video comes on the heels of the latest gallup polls which put Trump’s approval rating at just 37% — a new low since he took office two months ago. Trump and Schwarzenegger have argued over social media in the past. The “Terminator” actor took over for Trump on “The Apprentice,” which subsequently tanked in the ratings. Trump has publicly shamed Schwarzenegger for the show’s ratings failure, while the new host has called out the president’s continued involvement as an executive producer on the show as a reason why audiences may have tuned out.

“But what do you expect?” Schwarzenegger asked in the video. “I mean when you take away after school programs for children and meals on wheels for the poor people, that’s not what you call ‘making America great again.’ Come on.”

He added, “I mean, who is advising you? Let me give you some advice: go to a middle school — the Hart Middle School, right in Washington, six miles away from the White House.”

Finally, Schwarzenegger concluded with an offer: “I’ll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they’re doing for these children. Let’s do it, huh?”

The president, who is typically not shy on Twitter, has yet to respond.

Watch Schwarzenegger’s video below: