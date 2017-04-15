April the Giraffe has finally given birth.
The mother delivered to her fourth calf at approximately 10am ET/7am PT Saturday morning.
April became an internet sensation as spectators tuned into live cameras streaming from the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY.
The gestation period for a giraffe can last for 13-15 months. Dedicated viewers monitored the cameras for weeks with no signs of birth. Given the long waiting period, some skeptics even declared the pregnancy a hoax or April Fool’s joke.
However, the morning of the 15th, two hooves appeared, followed by a snout. And soon, baby giraffe was in the world. A naming contest will be held.
At the moment of birth, over 1.1 million viewers were watching the primary live stream, with thousands watching secondary streams. Over a million tuned in as baby took its first steps minutes later. It was a bona fide new media event.
In comparison, the inauguration of Donald Trump — the most live streamed event ever — peaked at 4.6 million concurrent viewers, according to TechCrunch.
In addition to having her own live stream, April has a dedicated website. Fans could also get text alerts notifying them when April was nearing delivery. On Saturday morning #ApriltheGiraffe was the top trending term on Twitter.
Relive the birth below (Warning: images of live animal birth).
You can also tune into the live stream here or above to see how mother and baby are doing.
This is clearly animal abuse. Just because they’re animals, they don’t deserve to have a live feed on their privacy. Keep the cameras outside in the yard.
THe live birth isn’t showing