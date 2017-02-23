Apple became the first major tech company this week to explicitly take a stand against the Trump Administration’s 180 on the protection of transgender students in U.S. public schools. The Education and Justice Departments jointly sent a letter to schools Wednesday, reversing guidance from the Obama administration that urged schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms that match their gender identity.

Asked by Axios, Apple had this to say about the rule reversal: “We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections.”

Apple and other tech giants have spoken up on LGBTQ rights in the past. Most notably, Apple was among a number of companies to come out against a controversial anti-LGBTQ law passed by North Carolina legislators a year ago. And Apple CEO Tim Cook himself publicly came out as gay in 2014, declaring in an op-ed: “We pave the sunlit path toward justice together, brick by brick. This is my brick.”

The company has had a more difficult time finding its place in Trump’s America. Cook took part in a tech summit that doubled as a photo opp for Trump in December, and Apple is expected to cooperate with the new administration on repatriating some of its foreign capital.

At the same time, Apple has spoken out against the travel and immigration ban targeting residents and descendants of majority-muslim countries, with Cook saying that the company may take legal action against the now-vacated executive order.