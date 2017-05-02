iPhone Sales Decline Again As Apple’s Revenue Hits $52.9 Billion

Apple Computers Logo Placeholder
Shutterstock

That was a short recovery: After briefly growing its iPhone sales last quarter, Apple once again sold fewer phones during its most recent quarter than during the same quarter a year ago.

Apple sold a total of 50.8 million iPhones during the first three months of this year, compared to 51.2 million during the same time a year ago.

Apple revealed these number as part of its most recent earnings release, covering the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2017 which ended on April 1. The company generated $52.9 billion in revenue during the three months ending March 31, compared to $50.6 billion a year ago.

The company’s net income for the quarter was $11 billion, compared to $10.5 billion during the same time period last year. This translates to earnings per diluted share of $2.10, compared to $1.90 a year ago. Analysts had expected earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $52.97 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tried to paint the iPhone results in a positive light, saying in a statement: “We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus.”

However, investors were disappointed by the results, sending Apple’s stock down 1.5 percent, or $2.21, in after-hours trading.

Developing.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad