iPhone Sales Decline Again As Apple’s Revenue Hits $52.9 Billion

That was a short recovery: After briefly growing its iPhone sales last quarter, Apple once again sold fewer phones during its most recent quarter than during the same quarter a year ago.

Apple sold a total of 50.8 million iPhones during the first three months of this year, compared to 51.2 million during the same time a year ago.

Apple revealed these number as part of its most recent earnings release, covering the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2017 which ended on April 1. The company generated $52.9 billion in revenue during the three months ending March 31, compared to $50.6 billion a year ago.

The company’s net income for the quarter was $11 billion, compared to $10.5 billion during the same time period last year. This translates to earnings per diluted share of $2.10, compared to $1.90 a year ago. Analysts had expected earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $52.97 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tried to paint the iPhone results in a positive light, saying in a statement: “We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus.”

However, investors were disappointed by the results, sending Apple’s stock down 1.5 percent, or $2.21, in after-hours trading.

