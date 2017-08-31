Apple Joins Latest Battle Over Net Neutrality

WASHINGTON — Apple, the world’s largest company by market capitalization, rarely gets involved in the policy debates raging in Washington.

But it did make a last-minute appeal for a robust set of net neutrality rules.

Even though the latest battle has been going on for months, and the overall debate for more than a decade, the company waited until the last day to file comments with the FCC to weigh in.

In its filing, the company outlined a number of concerns, but one that stood out is its opposition to loosening restrictions that would allow internet service providers to charge companies for speedier access to the consumer. The fear over such “paid prioritization,” as it is called, was a chief reason for the FCC when it passed a robust set of net neutrality rules in 2015.