Apple Music Hits 27 Million Subscribers

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Apple Music has passed the 27 million paying subscriber mark, the company announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday. That marks a 7 million subscriber increase from December, when the company announced that it had passed 20 million — a 35 percent increase in seven months, and a solid milestone just under two years after Apple Music launched.

]Its main competitor in the U.S., Spotify, hit the 30 million subscriber mark in 2016, nine years after its launch in Sweden and five years after it came to the U.S. Spotify has continued to grow, claiming that it passed 50 million paying subscribers in March and more than 100 million total listeners.

The company also announced a new voice-controlled speaker called HomePod, which features voice control and spatial awareness to adapt the sound to different rooms and is clearly designed to take on Amazon Echo and Google Home. “It will reinvent home audio,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook of the device, which will cost consumers $349 and is scheduled to arrive in the U.S., UK and Australia in December.

Also at WWDC, Apple announced MusicKit, an API that allows developers to integrate their services more thoroughly with Apple Music. It also announced several Spotify-like updates to Apple Music, including the ability to share playlists and songs with friends.

 

 

 

