Apple Music Delays Launch of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Series

Apple is pumping the brakes on its own original-series version of “Carpool Karaoke,” the viral recurring sketch that originated with “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Originally scheduled to launch on Apple Music in April, the tech giant told Reuters on Monday that the debut has been pushed back to a still-to-be-determined date “later this year,” according to a statement the company issued that didn’t explain why the postponement was made.

CBS Television Studios, which is producing the series, also issued a statement. “We’re excited about our ‘Carpool Karaoke’ for Apple Music, and look forward to everyone seeing it later this year.”

As recently as February, Apple content czar Eddy Cue had been promoting the upcoming launch, sharing a trailer at an industry conference. Unknown is the fate of another original series, “Planet of the Apps,” that Apple had designated for spring.

“Karaoke,” will feature a unique pairing of celebrities in each episode, such as John Legend with Alicia Keys and Billy Eichner with Metallica. Corden appears in one episode as well, with Will Smith, which footage revealed takes the “Karaoke” concept to a helicopter for a singalong to R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”