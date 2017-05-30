Apple Music Sets ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Series Premiere Date After Delay

Apple plans to premiere “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” an original series based on the viral sketch bit from CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” on Aug. 8 — four months after the tech giant previously expected.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of internet software and services, announced the date in a tweet Tuesday.

The series will be available to subscribers of Apple Music, the tech giant’s music subscription service regularly priced at $9.99 per month. The show, produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73, will feature a unique pairing of celebrities in each episode, such as John Legend with Alicia Keys and Billy Eichner with Metallica.

Corden appears in at least two episodes, paired with Will Smith and LeBron James. A sneak preview from Apple showed Corden and Smith in a helicopter for a singalong to R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Apple Music will debut a new installment of the 16-episode series each Tuesday. Other celebrity pairings will include Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; “Game of Thrones” stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; and John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson.

James Corden and Ben Winston are the creators and executive producers of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” along with executive producer Eric Pankowski.

“Carpool Karaoke” will continue to be a recurring segment on “The Late Late Show” on CBS.