Apple refreshed its Mac Pro line of desktop computers Tuesday, and the company revealed that it is working on a new line of iMacs to be released later this year, as well as a completely revamped Mac Pro for 2018.

The new Mac Pro models stick to the same design while adding slightly more powerful innards: The “entry-level” Mac Pro now comes with a 6-core processor, dual D500 GPUs and 16GB of RAM, and is selling for $2999. The $3999 model is getting an 8-core processor, dual D700 GPUs, 16GB of RAM. Both come with 256 GB of Flash storage, with an option to add more if desired.

Later this year, Apple is going to introduce a new version of the iMac that will be designed with professional users in mind. Executives didn’t reveal what exactly this will entail during a meeting with reporters, but BuzzFeed reported Tuesday that Apple Marketing SVP Phil Schiller said the new iMac won’t have a touch-screen.

The company was equally opaque about its plans for the Mac Pro, but executives said that they’re looking to a modular design that would allow professionals to swap out individual components without the need to replace their entire $4000 system every two or three years. Apple also plans to introduce a new line of pro displays to go with their next-generation Mac Pros, but those also won’t be ready until 2018.