Apple iTunes Launches Special $5 Sale on ‘Essential’ Movies of Last Five Decades

Apple’s iTunes is offering dozens of movies from the last five decades — including “Dr. Strangelove,” “Shakespeare in Love,” Taxi Driver,” “Home Alone” and “Pulp Fiction” — for a limited-time special sale price of $4.99 apiece, which in some cases amounts to a 62% discount.

In addition, the tech giant is selling 10-title “iconic film” bundles grouped by decade going back to the 1950s for $19.99 per collection, also for a limited time. Some of the selected films are classics like “Sunset Boulevard” and “Harold and Maude,” while the collections also include “iconic” fare of a different sort like “Tommy Boy” and “Zoolander.”

Apple regularly launches specially priced movie bundles and collections on iTunes, including a one-day sale last September on 10-film packs for $10 in partnership with five major studios in celebration of the iTunes Movies’ 10-year anniversary.

HD titles being offering for the special $5 price by decade include:

1960s: “Lawrence of Arabia,” “The Graduate,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “West Side Story,” “Easy Rider”

The films in the $19.99 decade-themed iTunes Movies bundles are:

1950s: “The Country Girl,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Sabrina,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “To Catch a Thief,” “War and Peace,” “Houseboat,” “A Place in the Sun,” “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “Funny Face”

