Apple iTunes Launches Special $5 Sale on ‘Essential’ Movies of Last Five Decades

Apple’s iTunes is offering dozens of movies from the last five decades — including “Dr. Strangelove,” “Shakespeare in Love,” Taxi Driver,” “Home Alone” and “Pulp Fiction” — for a limited-time special sale price of $4.99 apiece, which in some cases amounts to a 62% discount.

In addition, the tech giant is selling 10-title “iconic film” bundles grouped by decade going back to the 1950s for $19.99 per collection, also for a limited time. Some of the selected films are classics like “Sunset Boulevard” and “Harold and Maude,” while the collections also include “iconic” fare of a different sort like “Tommy Boy” and “Zoolander.”

Apple regularly launches specially priced movie bundles and collections on iTunes, including a one-day sale last September on 10-film packs for $10 in partnership with five major studios in celebration of the iTunes Movies’ 10-year anniversary.

HD titles being offering for the special $5 price by decade include:

  • 1960s: “Lawrence of Arabia,” “The Graduate,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “West Side Story,” “Easy Rider”
  • 1970s: “Rocky,” “Annie Hall,” “Apocalypse Now,” “The French Connection,” “Serpico,” “Marathon Man”
  • 1980s: “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Platoon”
  • 1990s: “The Big Lebowski,” “Fight Club,” “Clueless,” “Jerry Maguire,” “The Usual Suspects,” “The Silence of the Lambs”
  • 2000s: “Almost Famous,” “Legally Blonde,” “District 9,” “The Simpsons Movie,” “Spider-Man 2,” “Sideways”

The films in the $19.99 decade-themed iTunes Movies bundles are:

  • 1950s: “The Country Girl,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Sabrina,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “To Catch a Thief,” “War and Peace,” “Houseboat,” “A Place in the Sun,” “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “Funny Face”
  • 1960s: “The Odd Couple,” “Alfie,” “Barbarella,” “Hud,” “Barefoot in the Park,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “In Harm’s Way,” “True Grit,” “The Italian Job,” “The Nutty Professor”
  • 1970s: “Paper Moon,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Love Story,” “Grease,” “The Out-of-Towners,” “Harold and Maude,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “The Bad News Bears,” “Plaza Suite”
  • 1980s: “The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!,” “Footloose,” “Urban Cowboy,” “Clue,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Terms of Endearment,” “Crocodile Dundee,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
  • 1990s: “Wayne’s World,” “Clueless,” “The Truman Show,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Galaxy Quest,” “Ghost,” “Kingpin,” “Superstar,” “Runaway Bride,” “Tommy Boy”
  • 2000s: “Zoolander,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Almost Famous,” “School of Rock,” “I Love You, Man,” “She’s the Man,” “Mean Girl,” “Old School”

