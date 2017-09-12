Apple Unveils New Flagship iPhone X Alongside 8, 8 Plus Models

Apple’s new iPhones are here: Executives unveiled a new flagship iPhone X model alongside refreshed versions of the existing iPhone, dubbed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, at a press event held in the newly-constructed Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. Tuesday.

The iPhone X, pronounced “ten,” is named to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. The new iPhone X features an edge-to-edge “super retina display” screen that extends to the bottom end of the phone, with Apple doing away with the traditional home button.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, made the iPhone announcements.

Without the home button, the iPhone X also does away with the option top unlock the phone with your fingerprint, an authentication method known as Touch ID. Instead, Apple is introducing a new feature called Face ID that uses facial recognition software to authenticate phone users. The iPhone X comes with a special infrared camera to make sure that this feature also works in low-light situations.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in many ways mirror their 2016 predecessors. The phones feature glass in both the front and back and come in three colors: silver, space grey, gold. Apple is also touting updated displays and speakers that are 25% louder and have a deeper bass.

Much of the presentation was devoted to showing off the camera updates. The iPhone 8 will include a 12MP camera with a new sensor, deeper pixels, and a new color filter. Both are being powered by faster chips than their predecessors. The biggest change in comparison to 2016 models: These two new devices also support wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 will start at $699, and iPhone 8 Plus at $799. The new models will hit stores on Sept. 22. iOS 11 is coming a few days prior on Sept. 19.

Both branding and specs for the new iPhones had leaked before the event.

More to come.