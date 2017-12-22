Apple Is Being Sued Over Slowing Down iPhones

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Apple is facing two separate lawsuits over its recently disclosed throttling of the performance of older iPhones. The lawsuits, filed in Illinois and California, allege that Apple intentionally slowed down iPhones in order to get consumers to buy new models.

The lawsuits were first reported by Quartz. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, multiple reports surfaced highlighting performance issues with older iPhone models. Consumers found that these phones were significantly slower than when they had purchased them, and benchmark tests showed that full processor speeds could be restored with a simple battery update.

Apple has since confirmed that it has in fact been throttling peak performance of some older iPhone models with recent iOS updates, something the company called a feature, designed to prevent sudden shut-downs when peak power demands couldn’t be met by an older battery.

That interpretation led to a backlash, with many critics arguing that the company should have done a better job disclosing these measures. The now-filed lawsuits agree, with lawyers for the Illinois suit arguing that it “constitutes the unlawful and decisive withholding of material information.”

“Countless consumers have been harmed and defrauded by this illicit and immoral conduct,” the filing law office alleges in a press release. Both lawsuits are seeking class action status.

