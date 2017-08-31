Apple Invites Press to iPhone 8 Event on Sept. 12

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
Apple iPhone Event on September 12
Courtesy of Apple

Apple has made it official: New iPhones are coming on September 12. The company sent out media invites for its traditional September iPhone event Thursday morning.

This time around, the event will happen at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s new campus, leading the company to joke: “Let’s meet at our place.”

As always, Apple didn’t include any details about the products it is going to announce in the invite. The company is widely expected to announce three new iPhone models, including a $1000-priced premium version, as well as an updated Apple TV.

The event will also be a first opportunity for media to visit Apple’s new campus, which is still partially under construction. First announced in 2006, the new office complex features a circular design, which is why it has often been called the “spaceship campus.”

