New Phones, Apple TV, Apple Watch, iOS 11: Everything Apple Announced During Its iPhone Event

This week’s iteration of Apple’s traditional September iPhone event may have been a bit less surprising, thanks to numerous extensive leaks — but the company still made a number of major product announcements official, and also shared a few new tidbits about software release dates along the way.

Here’s everything Apple announced this Tuesday:

iPhone X. Headline grabber and biggest draw during the product hands-on sessions following the official event definitely was the iPhone X, which Apple would like us to pronounce as “iPhone ten.” The phone is definitely the most advanced iPhone yet, thanks to wireless charging, a huge OLED screen that omits the home button and a new facial unlock technology, but also the most expensive one: The base model costs $999. Read more about the new iPhone X here.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Apple also gave previous year’s iPhone 7 a refresh with the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Both still have a home button, and don’t come with the new OLED display used for the iPhone X. But the new iPhone 8 models also do have wireless charging, and are using many of the same innards for faster performance. The iPhone 8 starts at $699, the iPhone 8 Plus at $799. Read more about these new models here.

iOS 11. The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system will come pre-installed on the company’s new iPhones, and become available as a wireless over-the-air upgrade to existing users starting September 19. One of the most notable new features of iOS 11 is support for augmented reality (AR) apps.

Apple Watch Series 3. Apple added cellular connectivity to the new Series 3 Apple Watch, meaning that you’ll be able to use apps and access internet services without a phone, or a Wifi connection. This will also make it possible to listen to Apple Music on the go, a fact that the company is promoting with a new ad. The new Apple Watch Series 3 will be available in a number of configurations and with a variety of bands, and watches with cellular connectivity will start selling for $399.

watchOS4. Both existing and new Apple Watches will get the latest operating system for the smart watch, dubbed watchOS4, which comes with a revamped music app for Apple Music and Beats Radio access. The new software also features an improved heart rate monitor, and Apple plans to work with medical institutions on a study to detect heart arrhythmia via a freely downloadable app in the coming months.

Apple TV 4K. Apple is introducing a new model of its Apple TV that supports 4K and HDR video playback, and has struck partnerships with studios to offer 4K movies without additional fees. The company didn’t demo the new model Tuesday, but a company spokesperson told Variety that the remote control is very similar to the old one. Read more about the new Apple TV 4K here.

New retail stores. Apple is working on a new class of bigger retail stores that it calls “town squares,” complete with additional space for classes around the use of creative tools. The company plans to open some of these stores in New York, Paris, Milan and Washington D.C. in the coming months. The company will also open a new flagship store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago on October 20.