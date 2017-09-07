Apple’s Pricey iPhone 8 Facing Monthlong Production Delay (Report)

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 8 — include one model that will reportedly cost around $1,000 — has experienced manufacturing problems that will delay the new smartphone’s release by at least a month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The iPhone 8 problems are related to Samsung Electronics’ production of OLED (organic light-emitting diode) panels, according to the Journal, which cited anonymous sources.

Apple shares were down about 0.3% in midday trading.

The tech giant is hosting an event Sept. 12, where it’s expected to unveil the iPhone 8. Apple is expected to begin taking orders for the new smartphones starting Sept. 22, per the WSJ report, but they may not actually ship until weeks later with the production delays.

The company is expected to announce three new iPhone models, including two follow-up versions to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and a premium device that may sell for as much as $1,000.

