Apple Said to Unveil New iPhones on Sept. 12

Apple will unveil the newest versions of its iPhone at a press event on September 12, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The company is expected to release three new iPhone versions that day, including two follow-up versions to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and a premium device that may sell for as much as $1000.

Apple may hold the event at the Steve Jobs auditorium of its new Cupertino campus, according to the Journal The company is still in the final stretches of completing its new headquarters, so it might decide to instead hold the event at a different location. In previous years, Apple has used San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium for its iPhone event.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple is also expected to release a new Apple TV with 4K HDR support. And the company is likely going to provide additional details about the HomePod, an internet-connected speaker with voice control that was first announced in June.

This year’s iPhone event is in may ways more than just the regular fall upgrade for the company. Apple first introduced the iPhone 10 years ago, at the time single-handedly creating a market for the modern-day smart phone.

But more recently, iPhone sales have declined, forcing Apple to once again step up its innovation game. As a result, it is expected to unveil a number of significant updates to the iPhone hardware and software, including an IR camera, wireless charging and augmented reality support.

 

