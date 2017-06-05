Apple Introduces New iPad Pro, Updates iMacs and Teases iMac Pro

Apple used its WWDC developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Monday to introduce and preview a number of new hardware products, including an new 10.5 inch iPad pro as well as revamped iMacs and Macbooks. The company also teased a new Mac Pro, which will be available by the end of this year.

Apple’s new iPad Pro features a 10.5-inch display, offering 20 percent more screen estate than the previous 9.7 inch iPad Pro. The display is paired with thinner bezels, keeping the overall size in check, and resulting in a total weight of just 1 lbs.

The iPad pro also features a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which should make for faster scrolling and graphics display. The device will be available for ordering today and ship next week, with prices starting at $649. The company is also updating its existing 13-inch iPad with the new display and innards.

Another device that got a lot of stage time at WWDC was the iMac, which is getting a major hardware refresh. The desktop computer is getting brighter displays, faster processors and more ports to use it with external displays and hard drives. Speaking of which: Apple will also start to sell external graphics processing hardware that will help video and VR artists to use their iMac for image-heavy computing.

And there’s more: Apple also teased a new desktop computer for professionals dubbed the iMac Pro during WWDC. The device won’t ship until December of this year, and cost a whopping $5000 at entry-level configuration. However, professionals will be able to use it as a serious power horse, with an up to 18-core Xeon processor. To keep all of that processing power in the iMac’s all-in-one design, Apple completely redesigned the cooling.

Developing.