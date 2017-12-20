Apple Wants to Bring iPhone Apps to the Mac (Report)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

A close up view of a customer inspecting an iPhone 8 unit at the Apple Orchard store in Singapore, 22 September 2017. The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X were announced by tech giant Apple as the latest iterations of their iconic mobile devices.Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launch in Singapore - 22 Sep 2017
CREDIT: WOON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Apple is looking to bring iOS apps to its OS X desktop operating system, according to a Bloomberg report. This would allow developers to work on a single app, and have it run across iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and Mac desktop computers.

The company has been working on the project, internally known as “Marzipan,” for a few years already, according to Bloomberg. Apple may use the next iOS and OS X updates to introduce these kinds of cross-platform apps. It could announce the initiative as early as next summer, when it will host developers for its annual WWDC conference.

The idea to bring mobile apps to desktop computing environments isn’t new. Most notably, Google has been doing much of the same thing with its Chrome OS desktop operating system, which is now capable of running Android apps.

In Google’s case, the step was as much about making Chrome OS, which largely depends on web apps, more user-friendly. But it’s also a sign of the times, as consumers and developers increasingly favor mobile devices over traditional desktop computers. Case in point: Apple sold around 260 million iOS devices in its fiscal year 2017, but fewer than 20 million Macs.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

