Apple Introduces HomePod, a Smart Home Audio Speaker

Apple is taking on Amazon Echo and Google Home: The company announced the launch of a new voice-controlled speaker during its WWDC developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Monday. Dubbed HomePod, the new speaker features voice control and spatial awareness to adapt the sound to different rooms.

Bloomberg reported last weekt hat the company had begun to manufacture the device.

This isn’t Apple’s first attempt to enter the home audio market. The company announced a standalone speaker dubbed the iPod HiFI in 2006, but discontinued the device soon after. Beats Electronics was also working on a Wifi-equipped speaker when it was acquired by Apple in 2014, but Apple decided to kill the project before it was publicly announced.

