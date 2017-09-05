CEO Tim Cook Says Apple Will Fight for Its 250 Dreamers After DACA Decision

Apple CEO Tim Cook reiterated his support for so-called Dreamers Tuesday, joining the ranks of tech and entertainment leaders who condemned the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In a tweet, he said that Apple “will fight for them to be treated as equals.”

#Dreamers contribute to our companies and our communities just as much as you and I. Apple will fight for them to be treated as equals. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 5, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, Cook had highlighted the fate of more than 250 of Apple’s employees are currently protected under the executive order in an email sent to staff.

“Dreamers who work at Apple may have been born in Canada or Mexico, Kenya or Mongolia, but America is the only home they’ve ever known,” he wrote. “They grew up in our cities and towns, and hold degrees from colleges across the country. They now work for Apple in 28 states.”

Cook went on to write that DACA-protected immigrants work in Apple retail stores as well as in engineering, research and development. “They contribute to our company, our economy and our communities just as much as you and I do. Their dreams are our dreams.”

Cook’s position on immigration, and DACA in particular, is not new. Last week, Apple’s chief executive joined leaders from 300 companies in an open appeal to the Trump administration to keep DACA in place.

Following Tuesday’s announcement that the executive order is being cancelled in six months, at which time Congress has to pass legislation to decide on the fate of DACA-covered immigrants, Cook said that he’d be willing to work with politicians of both parties to provide permanent protection for the 800,000 Dreamers now left in limbo.

DACA is an Obama-era executive order that legally protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, giving them safety from deportation and allowing them to legally study and work in the United States. On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump administration would end DACA, and task Congress with finding a permanent solution for the so-called Dreamers covered by the order.