Apple Invests $200 Million in iPhone Screen Glass Maker Corning

Apple has invested $200 million in Kentucky-based glass manufacturer Corning, which has been supplying the company with glass for iPhone screens and other products for years. The investment is part of a $1 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing.

Most of the $200 million will be invested in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where Corning has been manufacturing glass for the past 65 years. Corning will spend the money on research and development and glass manufacturing equipment, according to a news release.

Corning has been supplying Apple with glass ever since the introduction of the iPhone 10 years ago. The company is best known for a product it calls Gorilla Glass, which has been optimized to be damage and scratch resistant. In addition to the iPhone, Gorilla Glass is also being used for phones from Samsung, HTC, and Huawei, among others.

Apple announced earlier this month that it would invest $1 billion into U.S.-based manufacturing. That announcement can be linked to efforts to sway the new administration as it looks to reform the tax code, which could allow Apple to repatriate some of its foreign profits.

Apple at the time also claimed that it was responsible for 2 million U.S. jobs. The company itself employs around 80,000 people in the U.S., ranging from store clerks to software developers. Apple also counted 1.5 million jobs “created and supported by the app store” as part of those 2 million. However, at least 75 percent of those app developers also work on Android apps, according to the study referenced by Apple.