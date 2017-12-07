Apple Releases 2017 Charts of Top Movies, TV Shows, Music, Apps

Apple unveiled its charts ranking the most popular movies, TV shows, music, apps, books and podcasts in the U.S. for 2017 — with both new and familiar faces in the world of media and entertainment.

The No. 1 movie of the year on Apple’s iTunes was Disney’s “Moana,” followed by Disney/Lucafilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Warner Bros. “Wonder Woman.”

In TV, perennial favorites HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory” were the top three programs. New series charting in 2017 included HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” PBS’s “Victoria” and FX’s “The Americans.”

On Apple Music, Drake had the No. 1 album of the year with “More Life,” while Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” scored the most-downloaded song. Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” has already rocketed to No. 3 on the 2017 top album ranking since its Nov. 10 release.

Among free iPhone apps, Snap’s Bitmoji and Snapchat were the two top downloads for 2017, followed by YouTube, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Facebook, Google Maps, Netflix, Spotify and Uber. Nintendo’s “Super Mario Run” was the No. 1 free game for iPhone, followed by “8 Ball Pool” and “Snake VS Block.”

Top paid iPhone apps were Facetune and Tabs & Chords, while most-downloaded paid iPhone games were Ellen DeGeneres’ “Heads Up!”, Microsoft’s “Minecraft” and Ninja Kiwi’s “Bloons TD 5.”

Apple also announced the App Store editors’ picks of their favorite apps of 2017. Calm, which provides guided meditations and mindfulness exercises, was named iPhone app of the year and Splitter Critters won iPhone game honors. For iPad, Affinity Photo was named app of the year and The Witness was dubbed best game.

In podcasts, NPR’s “Fresh Air” remained the No. 1 most-downloaded show of the year, while daily news has become a popular category with new podcasts this year like the New York Times’ “The Daily and NPR’s “Up First” charting. True crime continued to drive listenership with top podcasts like ABC News’ “A Murder on Orchard Street,” the L.A. Times’ “Dirty John” and Serial Productions’ “S-Town.”

The top-downloaded iBooks in fiction were John Grisham’s “Camino Island” and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” originally published in 1985 — newly popular thanks in part to Hulu’s Emmy-winning TV series adaptation. J.D. Vance’s working-class American family memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” was No. 1 on Apple’s nonfiction books chart, followed by Mark Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.”

Top iTunes Movies for 2017 (U.S.)

1. “Moana”

2. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

3. “Wonder Woman”

4. “Sing”

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

6. “Trolls”

7. “Doctor Strange”

8. “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

9. “Arrival”

10. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

11. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

12. “Logan”

13. “The Boss Baby”

14. “The Lego Batman Movie”

15. “Hacksaw Ridge”

16. “The Accountant”

17. “John Wick: Chapter 2”

18. “Hidden Figures”

19. “Baby Driver”

20. “Passengers”

Top iTunes TV Shows (U.S.)

1. “Game of Thrones”

2. “The Walking Dead”

3. “The Big Bang Theory”

4. “Rick and Morty”

5. “The Americans”

6. “Suits”

7. “PAW Patrol”

8. “This Is Us”

9. “Modern Family”

10. “Grey’s Anatomy”

11. “Better Call Saul”

12. “Sherlock”

13. “Scandal”

14. “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

15. “Big Little Lies”

16. “Doctor Who”

17. “Planet Earth II”

18. “Homeland”

19. “The Flash”

20. “The Blacklist”

Top Albums (U.S.)

1. Drake, “More Life”

2. Kendrick Lamar, “Damn”

3. Taylor Swift, “Reputation”

4. Ed Sheeran, “÷ (Divide)”

5. The Weeknd, “Starboy”

6. J. Cole, “4 Your Eyez Only”

7. Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

8. Migos, “Culture”

9. Future, “Future”

10. Various Artists, “Moana”

11. Post Malone, “Stoney”

12. Original Broadway Cast of “Hamilton,” “Hamilton”

13. Various Artists, “Trolls”

14. Drake, “Views”

15. Big Sean, “I Decided”

16. Travis Scott, “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight”

17. Jay-Z, “4:44”

18. Future, “Hndrxx”

19. Khalid, “American Teen”

20. Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”

Top Songs (U.S.)

1. Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

2. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito” (feat. Justin Bieber)

3. Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

4. Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

5. Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

6. Migos, “Bad and Boujee” (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

7. Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

8. DJ Khaled, “I’m the One” (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

9. Post Malone, “Congratulations” (feat. Quavo)

10. Rae Sremmurd, “Black Beatles” (feat. Gucci Mane)

11. Zayn & Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

12. The Weeknd, “Starboy” (feat. Daft Punk)

13. Drake, “Fake Love”

14. James Arthur, “Say You Won’t Let Go”

15. Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

16. Future, “Mask Off”

17. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

18. Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Llif3”

19. Kyle, “iSpy” (feat. Lil Yachty)

20. The Chainsmokers, “Closer” (feat. Halsey)

