Once Verizon completes the takeover of Yahoo’s internet businesses, it’s going to merge them with AOL — and the new entity will be called “Oath,” AOL CEO Tim Armstrong confirmed Monday.

Armstrong posted a logo for the new company on Twitter, with the message: “Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017.” However, the company is expected to continue to use both the AOL and Yahoo brand names for the foreseeable future.

Armstrong’s tweet came after an earlier report about the new name by Business Insider.

More to come