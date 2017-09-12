Anna Kendrick Pitches Hulu in New TV Ad Campaign

Hulu has looped in “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick to be its new pitchwoman.

The subscription internet TV service is reintroducing itself to viewers who may not be aware that Hulu now offers live TV in addition to on-demand content — with Kendrick serving as its first celebrity spokesperson in five years.

“You thought you knew Hulu? Think again,” Kendrick asks viewers in the launch spot, which premiered Tuesday. “This is Hulu, and it’s going to change your life.”

Hulu’s new “For the Audience” campaign comprises four spots, each directed by filmmaker Robert Stromberg (Disney’s “Maleficent”). The new ads show Kendrick in magical, virtual worlds — as content swirls all around her — which Hulu says are lit and stylized to look like its new user interface. The spots end with the tagline “TV come true,” followed by Hulu’s slogan “Come TV with us.”

The 30-second launch spot debuted during NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday. The campaign will air on national broadcast and cable TV networks, rolling out through the end of the year, and will also include digital video and social media elements.

Kendrick, commenting on her work for Hulu, offered this statement: “Am I a fan of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? Hell yes. Have I watched every episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ at least three times? Try four. Does Hulu make it super easy to get all my TV in one place? Yes, and I would know; I’m legit lazy. Plus, I got to work with director Robert Stromberg who was awesome and the team at Hulu and on this beautiful and cinematic campaign, which was crazy fun and unlike anything I’ve done before.”

The last time Hulu ran a national ad campaign with a celeb spokesperson was for the 2012 Super Bowl, with Will Arnett playing an alien looking to turn earthlings’ brains to mush with the power of Hulu’s unending streaming options. Prior to that, Hulu ads had featured Alec Baldwin, Dennis Leary and Seth MacFarlane in various alien guises.

The Kendrick campaign, following the launch spot, will feature ads promoting Hulu’s entertainment content (launching Oct. 1), live sports (also Oct. 1) and personalization features (launching in November).

Hulu’s “For the Audience” ad campaign was created by ad agency 215 McCann, from production company RSA Films with VFX provided by MPC.

Hulu is owned by Disney, 21st Century Fox and Comcast, with a 10% stake held by Time Warner.

For the record, Kendrick says her favorite shows on Hulu are: “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “MasterChef,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “Unreal.”

Watch the launch spot from the campaign: