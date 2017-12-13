YouTube Star Andrea Russett Signs TV, Film Development Deal With Fullscreen

Popular YouTube personality and comedian Andrea Russett has inked a television and film development deal with digital-media company Fullscreen. Under the pact, Fullscreen will create, develop and pitch scripted and unscripted projects for Russett.

The 22-year-old Russett has amassed 2.8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel to date. She first joined YouTube in 2008.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to work with on this development deal than my extended family at Fullscreen,” said Russett. “I am looking forward to taking my career to the next level in 2018 and can’t wait to share these experiences with my fans!”

Russett had hosted a talk show for Fullscreen’s subscription VOD service, “Apologies In Advance With Andrea Russett,” which ran for 38 episodes. Last month Fullscreen announced that it was shutting down the SVOD service; it’s now scheduled to go dark Jan. 5.

Born and raised in Indiana, Russett once wanted to be a tattoo artist or interior designer. She worked on a nationally syndicated talk show but then found a career as a millennial voice on YouTube posting comedic riffs, vlogs and makeup tutorials. As a top social influencer, Russett has landed sponsorship deals with brands including L’Oreal, Fox, and Universal Studios.

She also has appeared in feature films including “Expelled,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” and the first made-from-Snapchat feature film, Indigenous Media’s horror movie “Sickhouse.”

“Andrea is one of Fullscreen’s homegrown talents and we are incredibly excited to watch her career evolve,” Fullscreen GM Beau Bryant said. “This deal further demonstrates our belief in Andrea’s continued growth into traditional, mainstream entertainment projects and our strategy of dedicating additional resources for our key talent.”

The deal was brokered with Fullscreen with Russett’s team, including ICM Partners, Alyssa Manning of Two Pillar Management, and attorney Kevin Eskowitz of Rothenberg.

Fullscreen, based in the Playa Vista area of L.A., is owned by Otter Media, the digital-media joint venture between AT&T and Chernin Group.