Apparently, AMC Networks believes somebody out there is willing to pay as much as $7 per month to watch “The Walking Dead” and other programming streamed to digital screens to avoid watching ads — on top of paying for cable or satellite service.

According to a Reuters report citing anonymous sources, the cabler is planning to launch a service costing $4.99-$6.99 a month that will strip out advertising. However, the service would not be aimed at cord-cutters: It would be available only to current pay-TV subscribers.

That’s a fundamentally different tack to the over-the-top space than the one adopted by the likes of HBO, Showtime and CBS, each of which have launched direct-to-consumer subscription services that don’t require pay TV.

Besides “Walking Dead,” which has consistently been among the top-rated shows on TV, other AMC shows include “Better Call Saul” (a prequel to “Breaking Bad”), “Into the Badlands,” “Humans” and “Preacher.” AMC reps did not respond to a request for comment.

Separately, AMC Networks has made moves across the video-streaming space. In 2015, it debuted Shudder, a horror-specific streaming service that costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year). (Shudder was initially powered by Korean subscription VOD service DramaFever, which was acquired by Warner Bros. earlier in 2016.) AMC Networks also operates Sundance Now, an SVOD service dedicated to documentaries and indie films and series.

In addition, AMC Networks has also a range of investments in other digital-video players, including in Funny Or Die, DanceOn, RLJ Entertainment and BritBox.