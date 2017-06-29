AMC Pitches $5 Monthly Ad-Free Streaming Tier Through Comcast

AMC Networks is effectively turning its flagship AMC channel into a premium network — and instead of going direct-to-consumer online, it wants to stay in pay-TV operators’ good graces by offering a $5-per-month add-on streaming package to current cable customers.

The cable programmer’s initial “soft launch” deal for AMC Premiere is with Comcast, which is selling the premium tier to Xfinity TV customers nationwide starting Thursday.

The service will include ad-free versions of AMC original shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Into the Badlands” — at the same time as the live broadcast. In addition, AMC Premiere will feature original exclusive content including continually refreshed slate of movies specifically chosen to complement current in-season programming, as well as some past seasons of original series; first-looks at series teasers and trailers; uncut and bonus scenes and episodes; and exclusive interviews with cast members and showrunners.

“With AMC’s engagement at an all-time high, developing more options for viewers to connect with our content is a priority,” Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, said in a statement. “Tens of millions of existing viewers watch our shows through the cable ecosystem, so partnering with Comcast gives us a great opportunity to launch this new idea at scale.”

Xfinity TV customers can access AMC Premiere through Xfinity set-tops and the Xfinity Stream website and mobile app. The service will become available via AMC’s apps and amc.com over the next few months.

Details of AMC’s plans for the premium, ad-free streaming service were reported earlier this spring by Reuters.